Poland plans new special operation on border with Belarus

Poland is set to launch a new special operation aimed at safeguarding its border with Belarus starting from August, Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has announced, News.Az reports citing Polish media.

"Starting August 1, a new mission will commence, merging two operations—training and border protection. This unified mission, named Safe Podlasie, will involve up to 17,000 soldiers," Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.

The minister emphasized that the Polish military stands prepared to deploy additional forces and resources as required to reinforce border security.

