Poland schedules presidential election for May 18

Poland will hold a presidential election on May 18, Szymon Holownia, the head of the country's Parliament, said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The incumbent, President Andrzej Duda, will leave office in August, ending his second five-year term. He cannot seek reelection.If no candidate secures a majority in the first round, a second-round run-off vote between the two leading candidates will take place on June 1.A list of candidates has not been finalized, but the election could see a tight race between Rafal Trzaskowski, the socially liberal mayor of Warsaw from the Civic Platform, the biggest party in the governing coalition, and prominent historian Karol Nawrocki, the candidate of the conservative Law and Justice party (PIS).“I don't have to tell you how important this moment is: we are electing the head of the military, and we are electing someone who will lead the state in these very difficult times for the next five years,” said Holownia.

