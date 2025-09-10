Poland seeks activation of NATO Article 4 after Russian drone incursions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has formally asked NATO to invoke Article 4 of the treaty following multiple violations of its airspace by Russian drones.

There were 19 intrusions into Polish airspace overnight with large part of drones entering from Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in parliament, adding shooting down of three drones was confirmed with the fourth being likely, News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

"The fact that these drones, which posed a security threat, were shot down changes the political situation. Therefore, allied consultations took the form of a formal request to activate Article 4 of the NATO Treaty," Tusk said.

Polish and NATO fighter jets downed multiple drones in the early hours of Wednesday morning after they entered Polish airspace during a widespread Russian attack on western Ukraine.

Following the attack, which Warsaw described “an act of aggression,” Tusk summoned an emergency meeting of his cabinet.

After the meeting, he said that Polish forces successfully neutralized drones that posed “a direct threat” to the country.

News.Az