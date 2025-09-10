Poland convenes Emergency Security Council over airspace violation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has called an emergency meeting of its National Security Council on Wednesday morning following an overnight airspace violation, local media reported. The meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Moscow time.

According to reports, airports in Warsaw, Rzeszów, and two other cities were temporarily closed due to the intrusion of unidentified aerial objects, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Polish media said the incident stemmed from unplanned military activity linked to national security measures. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has briefed NATO Secretary General on the situation, confirming that several objects were shot down.

Earlier, authorities had already announced the closure of Rzeszów-Jasionka and Lublin airports citing “unplanned military activity.”

News.Az