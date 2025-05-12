Poland to close Russian consulate in Krakow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland says it will close one of Russia’s consulates after finding that Russian agents were behind an arson attack on a shopping center in Warsaw, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said on Monday.

The decision to close the consulate in the southern city of Krakow comes a day after Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed that the fire, which nearly destroyed Warsaw’s Marywilska 44 shopping center in May 2024, was the result of Russian sabotage, News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

“We already know for sure that the large fire on Marywilska was the result of arson ordered by Russian services,” Tusk said on social media platform X.

He added: “Some of the perpetrators are already in custody; the rest have been identified and are being sought.”

Sikorski said the move to close the consulate was in direct response to the “reprehensible act of sabotage.”

The incident is part of what Polish officials describe as a broader Russian hybrid campaign targeting countries that support Ukraine, involving cyberattacks and acts of sabotage.

