Police in Israel detain aide to Prime Minister Netanyahu

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, January 29, 2017. (Ohad Zwigenberg/POOL)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli police said on Jan. 11 that they arrested a senior aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on suspicion of obstructing an investigation, with local media reporting the case is linked to leaks of military information during the Gaza war, News.Az reports, citing Hurriyet.

Police did not name the individual, but Israeli media reported it was Tzachi Braverman, Netanyahu's current chief of staff, who is designated to be Israel's next ambassador to the UK.

"This morning, a senior official in the prime minister's office was detained for questioning... on suspicion of obstructing an investigation," the police said.

"The suspect... is currently being questioned under caution."

Former Netanyahu aide Eli Feldstein recently alleged that Braverman tried to obstruct an investigation into a leak of sensitive military information to the foreign press during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

In September 2024, Feldstein leaked a classified document from the Israeli military to the German tabloid Bild, for which he was later arrested and indicted.

The document aimed to prove that Hamas was not interested in a ceasefire deal, and to support Netanyahu's claim that the hostages captured by Palestinian militants in their Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel could only be released through military pressure instead of negotiations.

In an interview with Israel's public broadcaster KAN, Feldstein said Braverman asked to meet with him soon after the leak.

Braverman informed him that the army had launched a probe into the affair, and said he could "shut down" the investigation, according to Feldstein.

In the same interview, Feldstein said Netanyahu was aware of the leak and was in favour of using the document to drum up public support for the war.

Israeli media reported that police also searched Braverman's home on Jan. 11 and that Feldstein was expected to speak with police later in the day regarding Braverman's suspected involvement in the affair.

Feldstein is also a suspect in the so-called "Qatargate" scandal, in which he and other close associates of Netanyahu are suspected of having been recruited by Qatar to promote the Gulf monarchy's image in Israel.

News.Az