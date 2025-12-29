Trump and Netanyahu meet in Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday as Washington seeks to revive momentum for a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, which could be at risk of stalling ahead of a complex second phase, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump could use the face-to-face at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to try to leverage his strong relationship with Netanyahu and look for ways to speed up the peace process. Before that, Netanyahu met separately with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that Trump championed has mostly held, but progress has slowed recently. Both sides accuse each other of violations, and divisions have emerged among the U.S., Israel and Arab countries about the path forward.

The truce's first phase began in October, days after the two-year anniversary of the initial Hamas-led attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people. All but one of the 251 hostages taken then have been released, alive or dead.

The Israeli leader has signaled he is in no rush to move forward with the next phase as long as the remains of Ran Gvili are still in Gaza. Netanyahu's office said he met with Gvili's parents in Florida.

Now comes the next, far more complicated part. Trump's 20-point plan - which was approved by the U.N. Security Council - lays out an ambitious vision for ending Hamas' rule of Gaza.

