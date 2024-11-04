Netanyahu's spokesman under investigation for suspected Gaza intelligence leak

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court has partially lifted a gag order regarding the case of Eli Feldstein, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is suspected of leaking sensitive intelligence that could undermine efforts to negotiate the release of hostages.

Eli Feldstein, a spokesperson working with the Prime Minister’s Office, is accused of divulging top-secret information with national security implications to European media outlets, according to a ruling published Sunday evening by Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court head Menahem Mizrahi, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The names of three other suspects remain gagged by the court, but it confirmed that they were connected to the defense establishment.“The investigation began after significant suspicions arose in the Shin Bet and IDF — including as a result of media publications — that secret and sensitive intelligence information was taken from the IDF and removed illegally, sparking concerns of serious harm to national security and a danger to the sources of the information,” the court noted. “As a result, damage could have been done to the ability of defense bodies to achieve the goal of freeing the hostages [held in Gaza].”In recent days Netanyahu had sought to distance himself from the case, claimed no one from his office was arrested or was under investigation, and pushing back against critics who claimed the leaks had been politically expedient for him. The premier had downplayed the affair and had publicly called for the gag order to be lifted.According to multiple outlets, however, Feldstein had functioned as a PMO employee in all but name over the past year, and was frequently in the premier’s close orbit. He is seen beside Netanyahu in various photos over the past year. Kan news reported that Feldstein was technically working for the PMO’s director-general and not the office itself due to failing a polygraph test, which made him ineligible for the security clearance required to work at the PMO, but was in close contact with the premier regardless.The leaked documents are said to have formed the basis of a widely discredited article in the London-based Jewish Chronicle — which was later withdrawn — suggesting Hamas had planned to spirit hostages out of Gaza through Egypt; as well as an article in Germany’s Bild newspaper that said Hamas was drawing out hostage talks as a form of psychological warfare on Israel.Israeli media and other observers expressed skepticism about those articles, which appeared to serve Netanyahu’s demands in the talks and to absolve him of blame for their failure.The case first became public on Friday, four days after Feldstein was arrested in an early morning police raid. He was remanded in custody until Tuesday at least, when another hearing is scheduled.

News.Az