Police probe possible arson attack as Cannes and parts of southern France suffer power cut

Photo: © Reuters. A hairdresser works on a client's haircut in the street due to not enough light in her hair salon, following a major electricity outage, during the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France May 24, 2025. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French police were investigating a possible arson attack as being the main cause for a power outage which hit the Alpes-Maritimes region in southern France on Saturday, including Cannes which is hosting its world-famous annual film festival, News.az reports citing Investing.

"We are looking into the likelihood of a fire being started deliberately," said a spokesperson for the French national gendarmerie, adding that no arrests had been made at this stage.

The local authority for the Alpes-Maritimes region had said earlier on Saturday that the western part of the area, which includes Cannes, was suffering from a major electricity outage and that RTE France was working on restoring power.

The Cannes Film Festival said the closing ceremony would take place as planned on Saturday evening.

"The Palais des Festivals has switched to an independent power supply, allowing all scheduled events and screenings, including the Closing Ceremony, to proceed as planned and under normal conditions," it said in a statement.

News.Az