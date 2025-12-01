Policeman killed, five injured in terror attack in NW Pakistan

Policeman killed, five injured in terror attack in NW Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A policeman was killed and five others injured after police intercepted a terrorist attack in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said Monday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred in Lakki Marwat district when police, acting on intelligence, stopped two suspicious motorcyclists at a checkpoint in the Tajori area, the district police office said in a statement.

The attackers, reportedly targeting a public gathering, opened fire before one detonated an explosive device. Head Constable Alaudin Khan was killed, and five policemen were hospitalized with injuries, the statement said.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afridi condemned the attack, saying the police sacrifices "will not go in vain" and affirming that such attacks will not weaken the province's resolve to maintain law and order.

News.Az