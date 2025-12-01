Azerbaijan promotes tourism at Pakistan’s global expo

Azerbaijan’s stand aimed to promote cultural exchange and global tourism, offering visitors detailed information on the country’s cultural, business, health, nature, hiking, and winter tourism opportunities, News.Az reports, citing the embassy.

The exhibit also highlighted mountain and ski resorts, local cuisine and sweets, and displayed souvenirs reflecting Azerbaijan’s history and culture.

The exhibition featured photos and videos showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich national and cultural heritage, attracting attention from attendees interested in exploring the country’s diverse attractions.