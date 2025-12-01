Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan promotes tourism at Pakistan’s global expo

  • Tourism
  • Share
Azerbaijan promotes tourism at Pakistan’s global expo
Photo: AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan participated in the international “Global Destinations Expo,” co-organized by Discover Pakistan and the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Azerbaijan’s stand aimed to promote cultural exchange and global tourism, offering visitors detailed information on the country’s cultural, business, health, nature, hiking, and winter tourism opportunities, News.Az reports, citing the embassy.

The exhibit also highlighted mountain and ski resorts, local cuisine and sweets, and displayed souvenirs reflecting Azerbaijan’s history and culture.

The exhibition featured photos and videos showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich national and cultural heritage, attracting attention from attendees interested in exploring the country’s diverse attractions.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      