Polish fighter jets intercept a Russian aircraft again

Polish MiG-29 fighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea earlier this week, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

As reported by RMF24, Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference in the Polish town of Kartuzy that Polish MiG-29 fighter jets had intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea.

This is not the first such incident this week. On 28 October, a pair of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

The Polish military said the Russian Il-20 aircraft was on a reconnaissance mission in international airspace without having filed a flight plan and with its transponder switched off.

Russia has repeatedly carried out provocations involving violations of NATO airspace, the most high-profile of which was the incursion into Estonian airspace in mid-September.

