Duda: Poland won't deliver MiG-29 jets to Ukraine without NATO guarantees

Poland will not honor its July agreement with NATO to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine until it receives guarantees for the protection of its airspace or until it receives more advanced aircraft from Western nations, President Andrzej Duda announced.

"We also told [Vlodymyr Zelenskyy] that we want to transfer [MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine]. [But we can only do this] if we are protected by Western aircraft in the interim to secure our airspace. And then, we will soon receive planes that will be operated by our pilots. This will put us in a better position," Duda said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Ukrainian president’s office said on July 8 after signing a long-term defense and security agreement that the Polish side was considering transferring a squadron of 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.However, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned Zelensky on the same day that Warsaw would not be able to transfer these planes without assistance from NATO allies.

