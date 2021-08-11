Polish government loses majority in parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

With a coalition partner’s withdrawal, the Polish government has formally lost its majority in parliament, but some think it could still survive.

The withdrawal came after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday dismissed Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, leader of the Agreement party, Anadolu Agency reports.

The party, which has around a dozen deputies in the 460-seat parliament, said in a statement that it will leave to form its own group.

The Law and Justice Party (PiS) and United Poland parties are also part of the far-right United Poland coalition.

But government spokesman Piotr Muller said that some members of the Agreement party and the opposition will continue to support the government.

There have been disagreements between the Law and Justice Party and the Agreement party over various laws, especially a new media law and tax reforms.

