Polish Navy launches new mine destroyer

The Polish Navy launched a new Mine Destroyer in the northern city of Gdańsk on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

The Jaskółka (Swallow), almost 60 meters in length and boasting an advanced reconnaissance-combat system, was domestically produced by Remontowa Shipbuilding. It will join the 12th Minesweeper Squadron of the 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla.The Jaskółka is the Polish Navy’s fourth Komoran II class minehunter, all of which have been built at the Gdańsk yard.The launch does not mark the completion of work on the vessel, however, as the shipyard has still to fit the craft out and the ship is not expected to enter service until 2026. Construction of the Jaskólka started in 2023 and has continued regardless of the change of government, which the head of the National Security Bureau attributed to cross-party agreement on matters of defense.The ship’s main tasks will revolve around securing shipping routes and seeking and destroying explosive devices found underwater. The Polish Navy plans to test the Jaskółka’s abilities first in the Baltic Sea but also beyond, particularly as part of NATO maneuvers.The Armaments Agency has ordered further vessels with the Remontowa shipyard building another two.

