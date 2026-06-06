Azerbaijan enters “AI Leaders 2026” in Kazakhstan

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The graduation ceremony for the “AI Leaders 2026” program was held at Alem.AI in Astana, with officials noting that the program represents the largest AI leadership community in Central Eurasia.

The program was implemented with the support of Kazakhstan`s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, in partnership with Stanford HAI, the OpenAI Academy, and Silkroad Innovation Hub, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The program gathered over 800 executives and experts from more than 150 organizations across nine countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Qatar, the UAE, and Mongolia.

Over the eight-week course, participants completed more than 45 hours of training, including Stanford lectures, OpenAI Academy practical sessions, and industry seminars. More than 240 strategic sessions and 120 hours of individual mentoring were also held.

The initiative has become one of the flagship projects of the Year of Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.

News.Az