Pope Leo starts Spain visit - VIDEO

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The ITA Airways flight transporting Pope Leo XIV and journalists departed Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport at 8:13 AM on Saturday and landed at Madrid–Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport at 10:12 AM, commencing his Apostolic Journey to Spain.

The following day, on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, the Pope will celebrate Mass in the iconic Plaza de Cibeles, which will include a Corpus Christi procession, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

The same day, the Pope will also meet privately with members of the Order of Saint Augustine and later take part in a gathering with representatives of culture, the arts, business, and sport at Madrid’s Movistar Arena.

On Monday, the Pope will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in the morning, before addressing members of Parliament at the Congress of Deputies. He will then meet with Bishops at the headquarters of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference. In the evening, the Holy Father will join the local diocesan community at the Bernabéu Stadium.

On Tuesday, Pope Leo will travel to Barcelona. He will lead the midday Angelus at Barcelona Cathedral and preside over a prayer vigil at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in the evening.

On Wednesday, the Pope will visit a prison, pray the Rosary at the Abbey of Montserrat, and have lunch with the Benedictine community there, before returning to Barcelona for a meeting with diocesan charity and welfare organizations.

Wednesday evening will be a highlight of the Apostolic Journey, when Pope Leo will travel to the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia, designed by the Venerable Antoni Gaudí, the renowned Catalan architect whose legacy is being commemorated this year on the centenary of his death. Pope Benedict XVI consecrated the Basilica in 2010.

Pope Leo will bless the Tower of Jesus Christ, the Basilica's tallest tower.

On Thursday, the Pope will fly to the Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa that serve as a major maritime entry point for migrants heading to Europe. In Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the Pope will celebrate Mass and meet with those working on the front lines of migrant reception and assistance.

After concluding his events in the Canary Islands, Pope Leo will board his flight to return to Rome Friday evening.

Prior to the Pope's departure for Spain, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, informed journalists that Pope Leo is scheduled to meet with abuse victims during his visit to Spain. Noting the encounter was organized by the local Church, Bruni explained that further details will be given soon with the respect for the privacy of the victims.

News.Az