Pompeii archaeologists use AI to reconstruct victim's appearance - VIDEO

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Archaeologists at the Pompeii Archaeological Park have utilized artificial intelligence for the first time to reconstruct the appearance of a victim from the AD 79 eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

The AI-generated image, released on Monday, depicts an adult man sheltering under a large bowl against the backdrop of the erupting volcano, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

The reconstruction is based on remains recently discovered outside the city's southern gates, where the man was found alongside a terracotta mortar he likely used for protection.

Researchers believe the victim was killed by volcanic rocks on the second day of the eruption while attempting to flee toward the sea. At the time of his death, he was carrying a lamp and ten bronze coins. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, head of the archaeological park, stated that artificial intelligence can contribute to a renewal of classical studies by illustrating the ancient world in a more immersive way. The city of Pompeii, buried under meters of ash nearly 2,000 years ago, remains a major archaeological site and attracted 4.3 million visitors in 2024.

News.Az