Egyptian-Chinese team uncovers King Apries’ temple

A joint Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission has uncovered new evidence of King Apries’ temple at the Tel Aziz site, east of Mit Rahina in Giza, shedding fresh light on ancient Memphis.

The team discovered a limestone structure believed to be part of the temple, dating back to Egypt’s 26th Dynasty. Previous excavation seasons had already revealed sections of this temple complex, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The mission, a collaboration between the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), Peking University, and the Shandong Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, has uncovered significant artifacts, including five headless sphinx statues, inscribed stone blocks dedicated to the god Ptah, and cartouches of King Apries. Smaller finds include pottery, glass vessels, and copper coins.

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy called the discovery a valuable addition to research in Mit Rahina and highlighted the growing scientific collaboration between Egypt and China.

SCA Secretary-General Hisham El-Leithy said the findings offer insights into the urban layout and religious life of Memphis, with evidence suggesting that the southern part of Tel Aziz was the city’s central core. The temple appears to have remained in use from the 26th Dynasty through the Roman period.

Zhang Hai, head of the Chinese team, confirmed that excavations will resume in April to uncover more architectural elements and further reconstruct the site’s history.

