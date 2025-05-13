Pope Leo XIV continues presence on social media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV has confirmed his presence on social media via the official papal accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, as announced today by the Vatican Dicastery for Communication.

Leo XIV inherited the @Pontifex account on X, which had been previously managed by Pope Francis and, before him, Pope Benedict XVI, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The account, which communicates in nine languages — English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Polish, Arabic and Latin — has amassed a following of 52 million users. Messages shared by Francis during his pontificate will be preserved in a dedicated archive section on the Vatican's official website.

On Instagram, Pope Leo XIV will be present under the account name @Pontifex — Pope Leo XIV. This platform continues the legacy of Francis' @Franciscus account. In a gesture of remembrance, content from @Franciscus will remain accessible as an "Ad Memoriam" commemorative archive.

Though it has been less than a week since his election, unsubstantiated rumors had begun to spread that Leo would be retreating from social media. Some self proclaimed "traditional Catholics," who have been particularly active on X in the wake of the conclave, were quick to pounce on the rumor.

Others used their own social media accounts to express their skepticism about the papal Twitter presence, calling the @Pontifex account "banal" or a "useless novelty."

The Vatican has since poured cold water on those rumors, saying that Leo will maintain an "active social media presence." In fact, at 4:30 p.m. local time, Leo published his first Instagram post in his new account, greeting all the faithful in the world in a short message inspired by his first public appearance on May 8, that starts with "Peace be with you all!"

