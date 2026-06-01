Iran warns of retaliation if Israel attacks Beirut

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The Iranian military’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned residents of northern Israel and military settlements on Monday that they should leave the area if Israel carries out a threatened attack on Beirut and its southern suburbs.

In a statement, the headquarters accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of threatening to bomb Beirut’s Dahieh district and the Lebanese capital and of issuing evacuation warnings to residents, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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“In light of the regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, we warn residents of the northern areas and military settlements in the occupied territories that, should this threat be carried out, they should leave the area if they do not wish to be harmed,” the statement said.

Earlier Monday, Netanyahu said, “There will not be a situation in which Hezbollah attacks our cities and citizens while the terrorist headquarters in Dahieh remains out of bounds.”

“We are continuing to deepen our operational activity on the ground in southern Lebanon and are eliminating Hezbollah strongholds,” he added in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X that “a ceasefire between Iran and the United States constitutes, without any ambiguity, a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.”

“Any violation of this ceasefire on one front shall be considered a violation of it across all fronts. The United States and Israel bear responsibility for the consequences of any breach of the truce,” Araghchi added.

US officials, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, have maintained that Lebanon was never included in the US–Iran ceasefire agreement.

News.Az