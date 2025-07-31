Portugal and Spain gain ground as major forest fires show signs of containment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portugal and Spain are battling ongoing forest fires, but the situation has eased compared to recent days, according to local emergency services.

In northern Portugal’s Arouca region, more than 4,600 hectares have been scorched by a fire raging since Monday, though only one active fire line remains, expected to be controlled soon. About 600 firefighters continue their efforts, following the temporary evacuation of four villages overnight, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Further north, near the Peneda-Gerês National Park, four active fronts are still being fought by 415 firefighters. In western Spain, fires in Ávila and Extremadura persist but are largely contained, with limited spread and damage. Residents in some evacuated areas have been allowed to return, reflecting improved conditions.

Experts link the increase in heatwaves and droughts in the Iberian Peninsula to climate change, factors that contribute significantly to the rise in forest fires across the region.

