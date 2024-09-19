News.az
Tag:
Forest Fires
Portugal and Spain gain ground as major forest fires show signs of containment
31 Jul 2025-15:53
Türkiye launches investigation into forest fires that killed 11 people
24 Jul 2025-03:16
Izmir Airport temporarily suspended operations due to forest fires
-VIDEO
30 Jun 2025-02:20
Japan orders evacuation of residents in two prefectures due to forest fires
24 Mar 2025-02:22
Azerbaijan's amphibious aircraft continues firefighting ops in wildfire-hit Türkiye -
VIDEO
30 Sep 2024-10:53
Portugal declares national day of mourning due to deadly wildfires
20 Sep 2024-14:40
Peru declares state of emergency as forest fires devastate three regions
19 Sep 2024-14:40
Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft continue firefighting operations in Türkiye -
VIDEO
07 Sep 2024-12:44
Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft continues firefighting operations in Türkiye -
VIDEO
29 Aug 2024-10:36
Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft continues efforts to battle forest fires Türkiye –
VIDEO
26 Aug 2024-12:20
