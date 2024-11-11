Powerful earthquake strikes Cuba

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck eastern Cuba on Sunday, following weeks of hurricanes and power outages on the island, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The epicentre of the quake was about 25 miles south of Bartolome Maso, according to a report by the US Geological Survey.The impact was felt across the east of the island, including in bigger cities such as Santiago de Cuba, as well as Holguin and Guantanamo.There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.In Santiago, Cuba’s second-largest city, resident Yolanda Tabio said that people in the city had poured on the streets and were still nervously sitting in their doorways.She said she had felt at least two aftershocks after the quake, but she hadn’t heard of any damage from friends and family members.“You had to see how everything was moving, the walls, everything,” she told journalists.Others reported hearing screams, adding that the quake was strong and prolonged. On social media, residents of the small town of Pilon reported minor damage, posting photos of crumbling roofs and cracks in the walls of buildings.The two aftershocks were also felt in Jamaica, where British holidaymakers Carmen Bezzina and Tracy Morgan told the Morning Star that they had felt two aftershocks in the resort of Negril.“We are obviously not used to earthquakes in Britain, so we knew something was happening,” Ms Bezzina said.On Wednesday, Hurricane Rafael, a Category 3 storm, ripped through western Cuba, with strong winds knocking out power across the island and destroying hundreds of homes.In October, the island was hit by blackouts lasting for days, a product of Cuba’s energy crisis largely caused by the six-decade-old illegal US blockade, which prevents the import of vital parts for even minor repairs.Shortly afterwards, a powerful hurricane struck the eastern part of the island, killing at least six people.

News.Az