Preferential Trade Agreement to be signed between two countries during Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan

“President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan to participate at the meeting of Cooperation Council of Turkic Countries after a month”, said Fu

F.Oktay stated that the meeting will be held between Azerbaijan and Turkish presidents within the summit: “Currently, trade turnover between two countries is around $3,2–3,3 billion. Preferential Trade Agreement will facilitate the increase of the trade turnover. The works on Preferential Trade Turnover are already finished and we want it to be signed by our President.

