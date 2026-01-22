Ilham Aliyev joins Board of Peace, strengthening Azerbaijan's global role - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, participated on 22 January 2026 in the Board of Peace forum in Davos, an international platform dedicated to promoting sustainable peace, conflict resolution, and multilateral cooperation.

The forum convened global leaders and diplomats to engage in high‑level discussions, panels, and presentations addressing issues of regional stability, humanitarian challenges, and mechanisms for peacebuilding, News.Az reports.

During the event, Azerbaijan formally joined the Board of Peace by signing the charter agreement, thereby reaffirming its commitment to constructive international engagement and collaborative conflict resolution.

News.Az