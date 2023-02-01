President Ilham Aliyev: ‘Terrorist act against building of our embassy in Tehran is thoroughly investigated by Azerbaijan’

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The terrorist act against the building of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran is thoroughly investigated by Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Minister of National Education of the Republic of Turkiye Mahmut Ozer and a group of members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye (GNAT) in the format of a video conference, News.Az reports.

The head of state underlined that despite the fact that the process of the terrorist act committed by that person in the building of the embassy took a long time, no serious measures were taken by the police and security forces of Iran. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the terrorist was neutralized as a result of the heroism of another security employee of the embassy, and thus the attack of the armed person on other employees of the embassy and their family members was prevented.

The Turkish minister expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over the murder of head of the security service Orkhan Asgarov during a terrorist act against the building of the embassy.

News.Az