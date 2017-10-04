President makes amendment in decree on SOFAZ budget for 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on amendments in the decree #1186 of Azerbaijani president on the “Budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republi

APA reports that the amendments in the decree are as follows:



In the first part of the decree, the figures “8,370,589.8” and “14,483,856.0” will relevantly be replaced with the figures “10,813,861.6” and “15,242,928.0”.



In the provision #2.1 of the table in the second part, the figures “7,550,705.3” will be replaced with the figures “9,826,212.0”. Moreover, the figures “3,465.0” in the provision #2.2, “16,830.0” in the provision #2.3, “799,094.6” in the provision #2.4, and “495.0” in the provision #2.5 will relevantly replaced with “3,605.5”, “17,688.5”, “963,948.0” and “2,407.6”.



At the same time, the figures “8,370,589.9” in the line of total amount of the revenues will be replaced with the figures “10,813,861.6”.



The list in the third part should be as follows:

3.1. Financing the improvement of social condition of refugees and IDPs - AZN 105,000

3.2. Upper limit of transfer to 2017 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan - AZN 6,100,000

3.3.Upper limit of transfer to the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to ensure macroeconomic stability - AZN 7,500,000

3.4. Financing the reconstruction of the Samur-Absheron irrigation system - AZN 70,000

3.5. Financing "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars" railway project - AZN 165,825

3.6. Financing the "State Programme on the Education of Azerbaijani Youth abroad in the years 2007-2015" - AZN 29,304

3.7. Financing the share of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Southern Gas Corridor projects - AZN 496,155

3.8. Financing the share of the Republic of Azerbaijan in STAR oil refinery in Turkey - AZN 744,072

3.9. Administrative expenses of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan - AZN 32,572



Total - AZN 15,242,928



An article #1.8, in the following context, will be annexed to the decree:



1.8. Financing the share of the Republic of Azerbaijan in STAR oil refinery in Turkey.

