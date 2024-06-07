Prince Harry can appeal against UK security ruling

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Duke of Sussex will be able to appeal against a High Court ruling which dismissed his challenge over a decision to downgrade his level of personal security when he visits the UK, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Prince Harry first took legal action against the Home Office in 2020 over a decision that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection after he and wife Meghan stepped back from life as working royals.In February, the High Court ruled that decision was lawful and dismissed Harry's case, before in April refusing him permission to challenge that ruling in a higher court.But the Court of Appeal has now said it will hear his challenge following a direct application from Harry's lawyers.The decision to downgrade his security in February 2020 was taken by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) – which has delegated responsibility from the Home Office over the provision of security arrangements for members of the Royal Family.In a judgment this February, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke's case and concluded Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.In his 52-page ruling, he noted that Ravec's decision was “legally sound”.After the ruling, a legal spokesman for the prince said he intended to appeal, adding: “The duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with Ravec’s own written policy.”Prince Harry now has the green light to challenge Sir Peter's dismissal at the Court of Appeal, according to an order by Lord Justice Bean dated May 23.Like other senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan had received publicly-funded security protection before they stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US state of California.His case against the government is one of a series of legal challenges the prince has brought to the court, including high-profile lawsuits against parts of the British press.

