Prominent Russian military blogger notorious for role in Ukraine and criticism of Putin reportedly arrested

A prominent Russian military blogger and former official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in Ukraine has been arrested in Moscow, according to Russian state media and a Telegram message attributed to his wife, News.az reports citing TASS.

Igor Girkin was charged with inciting extremist activity, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow. If found guilty, Girkin could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Girkin — also known by the nom de guerre Igor Strelkov — was reportedly taken from his apartment by Russian security officials Friday morning.

“Today, at about 11:30, representatives of the Investigative Committee came to our house,” according to a statement on Girkin’s Telegram account and attributed to his wife, Miroslava Reginskaya. “I was not at home at that time. Soon, according to the concierge, they took my husband out under the arms and took him to an unknown direction.”

Reginskaya said that she understands that Girkin is being charged with “extremism.”

“I do not know anything about my husband's whereabouts and he has not contacted me,” her statement read.

Russian state news agency TASS said Reginskaya informed them about the extremism charge and that law enforcement agencies confirmed Girkin's detention.

