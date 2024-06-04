+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called on French President Emmanuel Macron to personally go to Ukraine and take part in hostilities on the side of the Kyiv regime, News.Az reports citing Top War portal.

During a pre-election event in the Italian city of Bari, Salvini publicly addressed Macron and invited the French leader, known for his bellicose rhetoric, to stop “fooling the Italians,” put on a helmet and go to fight in Ukraine. The Italian Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that “not a single Italian bomb or bullet will hit Russia.”Earlier, the French President said that the French authorities intend to create and lead a coalition of countries ready to send military instructors to Ukraine to train the army.

