Putin affirms Russia's strong commitment to strengthening the post-Soviet security bloc

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Moscow's commitment to strengthening the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and enhancing its influence on the global stage, News.az reports citing TASS .

"I would like to point out that cooperation within the CSTO is based on the spirit of alliance, military brotherhood and mutual support. We are firmly committed to strengthening the organization, enhancing its authority and role in ensuring peace and stability in the entire Eurasian space. We unanimously call for forming a just, multipolar world order, as well as for ensuring equal and indivisible security and respect for everyone’s sovereign interests and right to their own development model," he noted at a meeting with the heads of parliament from CSTO nations.According to Putin, the CSTO’s coordinated approaches to key regional and international issues are particularly reflected in the political statements that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly passes on a regular basis. "It may seem to be a common document containing common phrases about our joint work. But those are more than just words because they reflect the meaning of our joint efforts. In addition, lawmakers from CSTO countries significantly contribute to harmonizing the legal regulation of activities by government bodies and intelligence agencies," Putin added.

News.Az