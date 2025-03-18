Putin agrees with Trump in call to halt Ukraine energy attacks, but no full ceasefire

President Vladimir Putin has rejected an immediate and full ceasefire in Ukraine, agreeing only to halt attacks on energy infrastructure, following a call with US President Donald Trump.

The Russian leader declined to sign up to the comprehensive month-long ceasefire that Trump's team recently worked out with Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports citing BBC.

He said a comprehensive truce could only work if foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine came to an end.

Ukraine's European allies have previously rejected such conditions.

The US and Russian leaders did agree that further peace talks would take place immediately in the Middle East, but the results of the call amount to a retreat in the Trump administration's position from where it stood a week ago.

When a US delegation met Ukrainian counterparts in Jeddah last Tuesday, they convinced Kyiv to agree to their proposal for an "immediate" 30-day ceasefire, across land, air and sea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was receptive to the idea of a truce covering energy infrastructure, but wanted more details first.

"I think it will be right that we will have a conversation with President Trump and we will know in detail what the Russians offered the Americans or what the Americans offered the Russians," Zelensky said.

Trump posted on social media that Tuesday's call with the Russian leader was "very good and productive".

"We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine," the US president said on Truth Social.

"Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end."

