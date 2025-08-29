Putin and Xi to hold private talks in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold a private "tea" meeting in Beijing.

The talks will take place in a narrow format, with Putin accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, and International Affairs aide Yuri Ushakov, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to Ushakov, the gathering will be followed by an official breakfast hosted by Xi, attended by a larger group of more than 10 officials. He described the tea talk as "a very important conversation between our president and Chairman Xi Jinping."

Putin is also scheduled to participate at the Eastern Economic Forum on September 4 and September 5 in Vladivostok, a Russian city bordering China and North Korea.

News.Az