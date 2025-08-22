Putin congratulates Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday,” Putin said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being, and success in your state duties,” the Russian president said.

“Kindly convey my regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family,” he added.

News.Az