China calls for ceasefire in West Asia as Iran’s FM holds talks in Beijing

China calls for ceasefire in West Asia as Iran’s FM holds talks in Beijing

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China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for a complete ceasefire in West Asia during talks in Beijing with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, describing the situation in the region as a “decisive turning point”, according to Iranian media.

Wang met Araghchi in Beijing on Wednesday and said efforts were needed to reduce tensions, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Press TV.

“We are prepared to continue efforts to reduce the intensity of tensions. A complete ceasefire is necessary and unavoidable,” Wang said.

He also criticised what Press TV described as US and Israeli military actions against Iran, adding that direct engagement between parties was essential to prevent further escalation.

Araghchi thanked China for its position, particularly its condemnation of Washington and Tel Aviv, and described Beijing as a “sincere friend” of Tehran. He said cooperation between the two countries would be strengthened under current conditions.

The Iranian foreign minister described the situation as an act of aggression and a violation of international law, adding that Tehran would use all diplomatic means to defend its rights and would only accept a “fair and comprehensive agreement”.

Araghchi arrived in Beijing on Wednesday morning leading a diplomatic delegation and was received by Chinese officials and Iran’s ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

According to Iranian media, the visit follows a series of phone calls between Wang and Araghchi since the outbreak of hostilities on 28 February, including a call on 15 April during which Araghchi praised China and Russia’s position at the UN Security Council for helping prevent further escalation.

Wang, meanwhile, praised the resilience of the Iranian people and reiterated China’s readiness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

News.Az