Iran, Saudi FMs stress diplomacy in phone call amid regional tensions

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan have held a phone call in which both sides emphasised the importance of continued diplomacy and regional cooperation, according to Iranian media.

The call took place on Wednesday while Araghchi was in Beijing for talks with Chinese officials, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

During the discussion, the two ministers reviewed recent regional developments and underlined the need to avoid escalation and maintain diplomatic engagement to manage tensions.

According to Iranian media, the two sides also discussed broader regional coordination efforts aimed at preventing further instability.

Araghchi has held several phone calls with regional counterparts over the past month, in which he briefed officials on Iran’s diplomatic efforts regarding regional conflicts and ceasefire-related initiatives.

The latest call comes as Araghchi continues a regional diplomatic tour that has included visits to Pakistan, Oman and Russia in recent days, alongside his trip to China for talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

News.Az