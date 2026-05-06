The real reason Trump doesn’t want Congress to vote on war

The real reason Trump doesn’t want Congress to vote on war

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Thursday marked 60 days since the start of Trump’s failed war in Iran. The US Constitution (Article I, Section 8) gives Congress the power “To declare War,” and the War Powers Resolution of 1973 — enacted over Nixon’s veto — mandates that troops be withdrawn within 60 days unless Congress extends the deadline or declares war.

Despite Republicans holding majorities in both chambers, President Trump does not want Congress to hold a formal vote on authorizing the war. The piece suggests that this avoidance raises questions about why such a vote is being blocked when political support in Congress might already exist, News.Az reports, citing The Alpena News.

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that Trump doesn’t need Congress’ approval to continue the war past the 60-day mark because the

ceasefire agreement with Iran has effectively stopped the clock. (Trump echoed Hegseth’s claim in a letter to Congress.)

That’s bull, of course. But the interesting question is why — when Republicans have majorities in both chambers of Congress — doesn’t Trump want such a

vote? Why not just let Republicans vote in favor of continuing his war, and be done with it?

It’s possible, of course, that Trump is worried that some Republican members might vote against the war — joining with all or almost all Democrats in voting

against its continuation. Even a close vote could force a debate and pressure Trump to set the conditions and timeline for a withdrawal.

But there’s an easier and more straightforward reason.

Trump’s war is so unpopular that Republican members of Congress don’t want to have to go on record as voting in favor of it. With midterm elections in six

months, they know their votes in favor of Trump’s war could be held over their heads — especially if the war drags on, or if gas prices continue to rise because

Iran is blocking the Strait of Hormuz, or both.

They’ve let the White House know that forcing them to vote on the war will hurt their chances of maintaining control of Congress.

So congressional Republicans are choosing the coward’s way out: agree with Hegseth and Trump that there’s no need for such a vote because the ceasefire

has tolled the clock. Or claim, even more absurdly (as has Speaker of the House Mike Johnson) that there’s no “war” to begin with, and hence no reason for such a vote.

Republicans in Congress are not brave people. To the contrary, they may be the most cowardly group ever to claim to represent the American people.

News.Az