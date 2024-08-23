Putin convenes Security Council over situation in a detention center in Volgograd

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin was reported about the situation in the pretrial detention center in Volgograd, News.az reports.

The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service reported the situation to Putin in Volgograd Colony No. 19.The President of the Russian Federation will listen to the reports of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian National Guard and other security officials about the situation in the Volgograd colony.Putin called the Security Council regarding the riots of the prisoners in the colony in the Volgograd region. First, Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev gave a report.

News.Az