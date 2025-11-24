Putin, Erdogan to hold phone talks on November 24

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are scheduled to hold a telephone conversation on November 24, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

“Yes. We can confirm. Such a conversation is planned,” Peskov said in response to a request to verify the date announced by the Turkish president, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference in South Africa, Erdogan said he intends to raise the issue of resuming the grain corridor agreements during the call. He described the initiative as “truly aimed at opening the path to peace” and noted that he hopes the grain corridor will serve both Europe and Africa.

The Turkish leader added that he plans to discuss with Putin measures to reduce the loss of life and hopes to brief European leaders and US President Donald Trump on the outcome of the talks.

News.Az