Hungary's Magyar seeks broader regional cooperation beyond V4

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Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Thursday that his government is working to strengthen and expand regional cooperation in Central Europe, including by inviting additional countries to join the Visegrad Group (V4) cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a ceremony in Budapest marking Hungary's Day of National Unity, Magyar said strong regional alliances are essential to Hungary's interests and regional stability, noting that in recent years, dialogue had deteriorated even with some of the country's closest regional allies.

The V4, established in 1991, brings together Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to coordinate positions on regional and European issues.

Magyar announced that Budapest will host a meeting of V4 prime ministers on June 23, describing the gathering as an opportunity to revive cooperation among the four countries after what he characterized as a period of weakened dialogue. "Hungary needs the V4 to represent its interests beyond its size," he said.

The government is also exploring ways to broaden the framework of regional cooperation. Magyar said efforts are under way to involve additional countries, mentioning Austria, Slovenia, Romania and Croatia as potential partners and suggesting eventual cooperation to include Germany.

Hungary's Day of National Unity is a day focused on remembering what Hungary considers the infamous Treaty of Trianon, one of the peace agreements ending World War I, signed on June 4, 1920. That treaty deprived Hungary of three-fourths of its territory and two-thirds of its population.

News.Az