Iran executes three men convicted of rape after Supreme Court approval

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Iran has executed three men convicted on rape charges following final approval by the Supreme Court, according to authorities.

Two men identified as Hassan Tahmasebi and Koohyar Abbasi were executed in Qorveh, Kurdistan province, after being convicted of kidnapping and rape in a case involving a 14-year-old, News.Az reports, citing Mizan News Agency.

According to Mizan, the case was launched following a complaint by the victim’s family, leading to the arrest and prosecution of the defendants. The men were later convicted in a criminal court and sentenced to death. Their appeals were rejected, with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict.

Separately, a man identified as Behnam Nematipour was executed in Rasht, Gilan province, after being convicted of rape and murder in a separate case involving a 10-year-old child.

Authorities said the case began after a missing persons report, followed by an investigation that led to the suspect’s arrest. He was later convicted on the basis of forensic evidence and other material presented to the court.

The Supreme Court also upheld the sentence in this case following an appeal, clearing the way for its implementation.

News.Az