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Gunmen have abducted at least seven students of ​a polytechnic in Zamfara State in northwest ‌Nigeria, police said on Thursday, the latest incident highlighting insecurity in the region.

The attack occurred ​in the early hours of June ​3 when suspected bandits stormed off-campus ⁠student accommodation on the outskirts of the ​Low-Cost area of Kaura Namoda town in ​Zamfara State, police said in a statement, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The assailants took the students to an unknown destination after ​raiding the rented residence at about 0400 ​GMT, the Zamfara State Police Command said.

Security forces, including ‌joint ⁠police tactical teams and military personnel, were deployed to the scene shortly after the attack. However, the gunmen had fled ​before their ​arrival.

The police ⁠said search-and-rescue operations had been stepped up to secure the ​safe release of the victims and ​detain ⁠those responsible.

Zamfara and other parts of northwest Nigeria have faced persistent attacks by heavily ⁠armed ​bandits, who frequently carry ​out kidnappings for ransom, target rural communities and disrupt daily ​life.

News.Az