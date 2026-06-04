Gunmen kidnap 7 students in Nigeria
Gunmen have abducted at least seven students of a polytechnic in Zamfara State in northwest Nigeria, police said on Thursday, the latest incident highlighting insecurity in the region.
The attack occurred in the early hours of June 3 when suspected bandits stormed off-campus student accommodation on the outskirts of the Low-Cost area of Kaura Namoda town in Zamfara State, police said in a statement, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
The assailants took the students to an unknown destination after raiding the rented residence at about 0400 GMT, the Zamfara State Police Command said.
Security forces, including joint police tactical teams and military personnel, were deployed to the scene shortly after the attack. However, the gunmen had fled before their arrival.
The police said search-and-rescue operations had been stepped up to secure the safe release of the victims and detain those responsible.
Zamfara and other parts of northwest Nigeria have faced persistent attacks by heavily armed bandits, who frequently carry out kidnappings for ransom, target rural communities and disrupt daily life.
By Faig Mahmudov