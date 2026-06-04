At least 27 injured as truck transporting workers overturns in Cambodia

At least 27 injured as truck transporting workers overturns in Cambodia

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A truck transporting garment workers to their factory overturned in Cambodia's southeastern Svay Rieng province on Thursday morning, leaving 27 people wounded, a government official said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training spokesperson Sun Mesa said the accident took place in Romduol district and "brake failure" was blamed for the accident.

A total of 27 workers were hurt, with five sustaining serious injuries, he said in a news release, adding that the injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Transporting workers in open trucks to and from factories is common in the Southeast Asian country.

On May 23, 14 garment workers were killed and 79 others were injured in two separate road crashes, according to the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training.

The country's multi-billion-U.S.-dollar garment, footwear and travel products industry comprises more than 1,800 factories and branches as of 2025, employing about 1.1 million workers, mostly women, the ministry said.

News.Az