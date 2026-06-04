Yandex metrika counter

Watch: Moment Iranian drone struck Kuwait airport

  • Video
  • Share
Watch: Moment Iranian drone struck Kuwait airport
Screen grab

Newly released surveillance footage from Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows the moment Kuwait International Airport was struck by Iranian drones on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The attack killed one person and injured more than 60 others, while causing extensive damage to a passenger terminal at the airport.

A spokesman for Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence described the incident as “criminal Iranian aggression.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said the strike also damaged diplomatic missions located in the country.

The newly published footage provides a clearer view of the attack and its immediate impact on airport facilities.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      