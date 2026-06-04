Watch: Moment Iranian drone struck Kuwait airport

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Newly released surveillance footage from Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows the moment Kuwait International Airport was struck by Iranian drones on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The attack killed one person and injured more than 60 others, while causing extensive damage to a passenger terminal at the airport.

WATCH: Kuwait releases video showing an Iranian drone striking Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport. pic.twitter.com/QluFwbvhQi — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 4, 2026

A spokesman for Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence described the incident as “criminal Iranian aggression.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said the strike also damaged diplomatic missions located in the country.

The newly published footage provides a clearer view of the attack and its immediate impact on airport facilities.

News.Az