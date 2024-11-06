Putin orders to launch Chukotka nuclear-powered icebreaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official ceremony is taking place in the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg. Chief executive of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Andrey Puchkov reported to the president that the ice-breaker is ready."I authorize the launch," Putin said. Workers started dismantling the holding arrangement. The large ship was launched in several minutes. The president and other participants in the ceremony greeted it with applause."I congratulate you once again!" Putin said.The Chukotka icebreaker is the fifth ship of the Project 22220. Versatile nuclear-powered icebreakers are the largest and the mightiest icebreaking vessels in the world. They play the key role in supporting year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route.

News.Az