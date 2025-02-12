Putin speaks with Syria's new leader, says Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa held a phone call on Wednesday, marking their first contact since the fall of Moscow-ally Bashar al-Assad last year, according to the Kremlin, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Vladimir Putin wished success to Ahmed al-Sharaa in solving the tasks facing the new leadership of the country for the benefit of the Syrian people," the Kremlin said in a readout, adding that Putin emphasised his support for Syria's "territorial integrity".

News.Az