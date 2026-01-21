Putin studying Board of Peace proposal as Trump says invite accepted
Photo credit: Sputnik/Alexander Shcherbak/Pool via REUTERS
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his invitation to join Trump's Board of Peace initiative, which aims to resolve global conflicts. However, Putin quickly responded, stating that the invitation was still under consideration.
He was invited. He’s accepted,” Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Soon after Trump's comments, Putin told the Russian security council that the foreign ministry was still studying the proposal and would respond in due course.
Putin, quoted by Russian news agencies at a meeting of Russia's Security Council, said he believed the proposed Board was primarily designed to deal with a Middle East peace settlement.
He said Russia was prepared to provide $1 billion for the Board - as proposed by Trump for long-term membership - from frozen Russian assets.
News.Az