Trump calls Zelensky and Putin "stupid" for not making peace deal

US President Donald Trump stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin fail to reach a peace deal, it would mean "they are fools."

He said this after speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump said the time had come for both leaders to meet and reach an agreement to end the war. If that didn’t happen, he said, they would both bear responsibility.

“This affects both of them. I know they’re not stupid, but if they don’t make this agreement, they’re stupid. So I don’t want to offend anyone, but they have to come to an agreement,” the US president said.

Trump also reiterated his claim that there is deep mutual hatred between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, which, he claimed, is preventing peace. He also asserted that the two sides are allegedly taking turns blocking agreements: when Russia is ready for an agreement, Zelenskyy rejects it, and when Ukraine is ready for an agreement, Putin refuses.

Trump previously accused Ukrainian authorities of lacking appreciation for his efforts to end the war.

Incidentally, he stated that the only real concession from the Russian Federation in a potential peace agreement with Ukraine could be a complete cessation of hostilities .

