Putin suggests Türkiye as main route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe

Russia's president on Wednesday said Türkiye may become the principal route for Russian gas deliveries to Europe, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Vladimir Putin said his country was delivering "not great, but presentable" volumes of gas to Europe via TurkStream, suggesting Türkiye as the principal route for gas transport to the West. He added that an energy hub may be built in Türkiye for this purpose.

The power of the TurkStream and the Siberia gas pipelines proved their efficiency, he argued.

As the global energy sector faces unprecedented problems, the search for ways out of this crisis must become a priority on international platforms, he said.

